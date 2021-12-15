Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.