Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.23.

AVLR stock opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

