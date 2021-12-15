Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

