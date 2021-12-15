Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $273,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

