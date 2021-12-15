Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.65 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.