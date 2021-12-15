Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after acquiring an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

