Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

