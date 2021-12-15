Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

