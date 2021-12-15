Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

