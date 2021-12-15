Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

