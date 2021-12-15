Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.