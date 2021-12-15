Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 3,317 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.