Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $624.69 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $662.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.11, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

