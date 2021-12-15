Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $342.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.22 and its 200-day moving average is $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

