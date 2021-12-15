Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average is $211.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

