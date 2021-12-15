Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AVAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 13,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 4,258.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $175,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth $325,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $724,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

