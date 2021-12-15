AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to announce $57.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $58.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 44,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03. AvePoint has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.