AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $28.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 29.00.

Shares of AVDX opened at 16.46 on Monday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 15.90 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 22.16.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

