Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.49. Avinger shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,169,516 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

