Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,991 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 228,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,601. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

