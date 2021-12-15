Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,227,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $16,278,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,128 shares of company stock worth $21,235,001. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 42,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

