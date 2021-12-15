Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,577,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 87,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,740 shares of company stock worth $130,738,226 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

