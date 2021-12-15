Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 129,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. 215,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.