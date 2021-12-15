Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. 57,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

