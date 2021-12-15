Azuki Trading Down 8.1% This Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $488,647.85 and approximately $62,242.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.78 or 0.07863290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.35 or 1.00426964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.