Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($6.01) to GBX 400 ($5.29) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.15) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 424 ($5.60) to GBX 352 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 350.20 ($4.63).

BAB opened at GBX 307.60 ($4.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 321.55.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

