BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $1.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

