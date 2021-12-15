Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

