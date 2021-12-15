Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $255.98 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.