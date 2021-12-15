Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $464,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38.

