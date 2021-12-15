Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $464,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.38.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.