Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67,348 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

