Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

