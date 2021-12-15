Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,277,566 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,178,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

BHP stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

