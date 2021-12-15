Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,905,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,061,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.30% of Kinder Morgan worth $1,365,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $270,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

