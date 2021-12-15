Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $860,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

