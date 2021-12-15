Bank of America Corp DE Sells 143,632 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Diageo worth $996,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.