Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Alasdair (Al) Breach Acquires 6,142 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($128,164.64).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 26,100 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £404,550 ($534,624.03).
  • On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £269,360.65 ($355,967.56).

LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.83) on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.41). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,580.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,488.92.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

