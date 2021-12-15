Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Alasdair (Al) Breach Acquires 6,142 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($128,164.64).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 26,100 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £404,550 ($534,624.03).

On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £269,360.65 ($355,967.56).

LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,576 ($20.83) on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.41). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,580.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,488.92.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.