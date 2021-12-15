Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

