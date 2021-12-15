Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. Research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

