Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $408.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. Analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

