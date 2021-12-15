Barclays Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $65.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of LUV opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

