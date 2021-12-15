Barclays Lowers JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €23.80

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.