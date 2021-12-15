Barclays Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $35.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NYSE USFD opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 148.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 818,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

