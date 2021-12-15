Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 190.81 ($2.52) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.87. The company has a market capitalization of £818.04 million and a PE ratio of -47.85.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

