Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.
PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 190.81 ($2.52) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.87. The company has a market capitalization of £818.04 million and a PE ratio of -47.85.
PZ Cussons Company Profile
