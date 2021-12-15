Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $115.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,881. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

