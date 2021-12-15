BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBTV. Pi Financial lowered their price target on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.18. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

