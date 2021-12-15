Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,107. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

