Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $872.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

