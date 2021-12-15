Beyond Finance Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

