Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BYND traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $62.06 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

